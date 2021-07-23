When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, July 6.

What happened: Borough Council decided to give $2,500 toward a new child care program open to students enrolled at Adamstown Elementary School.

Why it matters: Bob Root, branch executive of the Adamstown YMCA, visited council to discuss the nonprofit group’s plans for a before- and after-school program for kindergarten through sixth grade and half-day kindergarten children. Root said he learned of “a huge need” for child care when he attended Adamstown’s five-year community plan meeting. Root asked council for $2,500 to cover furniture, supplies and toys for the program. Following discussion, council members responded favorably to the request to help fund the program.

Quotable: “I’m actually one of those before and after (child care families) that you are accepting,” said Tori Motter, who is on the Adamstown Planning Commission. “My daughter was unable to go to CCC (Cocalico Care Center) located at the high school, which is the only other care center in our district that buses to the elementary school. ... YMCA child care would be a huge asset to build our borough up,” Motter said.

What’s next: Root said the YMCA will be hiring additional staff for the child care program.