- When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 15.

- What happened: The board voted 4-1 to suspend all accounts payable on behalf of the former Southern Regional Police Commission pending an audit, with Supervisor E. John Hlavacek voting against the moratorium, saying bills still need to be paid.

- Quotable: “No more checks until the books are rectified,” Chairman Don Purdum said.

- At issue: Purdum and other members say they want answers as to how the settlement account dropped from $240,000 to a current balance of $20,000. Hlavacek said all of the “missing” funds could be pieced together from emails and that an audit will end up costing a lot of money, possibly the full balance. He also criticized fellow board members for firing a former secretary/treasurer who had “all the answers.” However, Supervisor Eric Lucas said the commission and two townships are not above suspicion that the accounts were mishandled.

- Background: The Southern Regional Police Department, which had jurisdiction over both Pequea and Conestoga townships for 13 years, dissolved at the end of 2017 after Conestoga opted for state police coverage following failed attempts to renegotiate the terms of coverage. Pequea then took full ownership of the department and its equipment, and the officers became township employees. However, a police commission was still maintained by the two townships to tie up outstanding financial obligations of the former regional department, and a treasurer and assistant treasurer had check-signing powers.

- Accounting questioned: There was disagreement during the Jan. 15 meeting as to exactly when the funds started to dwindle, with some saying 2017 and others saying 2018 or 2019. They acknowledged several bookkeepers were hired in 2018 but either backed out or didn’t stay. Supervisor Scott Edwards said former township officials should have released a statement every month with a list of bills paid out of the account. Purdum agreed, saying the failure to do so was an “egregious” misuse of taxpayer money. “Even if everything has been done properly, the appearance is there that it was not done professionally,” Lucas said. “We need accountability and accounting,” Lucas added.

- What’s next: The board said the process by which to close out the books would be decided by three attorneys, one for Pequea, one for Conestoga and one for the police commission. No one will sign checks for the Southern Regional Police Department until that has happened.

