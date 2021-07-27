College news

Graduations

Area apprentices were among those who graduated in May 2021 from ABC Keystone Apprenticeship & Training Trust in seven trades, including carpentry, construction craft laborer, electrical, heavy equipment operator, HVAC, plumbing and sheet metal.

The following area apprentices achieved the High Achiever Award for earning the highest grade point average in their trades: Christopher W. Chant, of Lancaster, carpentry, High Construction Co., Lancaster; Phillip C. Gregg, of Columbia, sheet metal, James Craft & Son Inc., York Haven; and Chad D. Weitzel, of Conestoga, heavy equipment operator, Flyway Excavating Inc., Mount Joy.

Area graduates in carpentry are listed with their hometown and employer. Gap — John R. Gregson, Paul Risk Construction, Quarryville. Lancaster — Christopher W. Chant, High Construction Co.; John L. Green, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc., Brownstown; Travis J. Healy, Paul Risk Construction, Quarryville; Kyle D. Metz, Paul Risk Construction, Quarryville; David S. Pomraning, Wohlsen Construction Co., Lancaster; Jeremy D. Ressler, J.D. Eckman Inc., Atglen. Manheim — Justin D. Flanagan, Easy Does It Drywall Inc., Mechanicsburg. Mount Joy — Dylan R. Stone, Wohlsen Construction Co., Lancaster). Salunga — Daniel S. Whitehaus, Benchmark Construction Co. Inc., Brownstown.

Area graduates in construction craft laborer are listed with their hometown and employer. Cochranville — Misael Santana Pena, J.D. Eckman Inc., Atglen. Honey Brook — Devin M. Owens, J.D. Eckman Inc., Atglen. Lancaster — Israel I. Galarza, J.D. Eckman Inc., Atglen. Lincoln University — Jose D. Leon, J.D. Eckman Inc., Atglen. Mountville — Luis M. Pagan, J.D. Eckman, Inc., Atglen. Nottingham — Juan Zavala, J.D. Eckman Inc., Atglen.

Area graduates in electrial are listed with their hometown and employer. Akron — Arkadiy A. Novokreshchenov, Weist Electric Inc., Ephrata. Christiana — Eric J. Hershberger, Boro Construction, King of Prussia. Elizabethtown — Ryan C. Baum, Cyprium Solutions Inc., East Petersburg. Holtwood — Albert S. Long, Cyprium Solutions Inc., East Petersburg. Lancaster — Trey D. Ciccone, McCarty & Son Inc., Ephrata; Brendan L. Good, Meadow Valley Electric Inc., Ephrata; Theodore L. Jacobs, RS Martin/Varner Systems Inc., Leola; Kale B. Landis, Gettle Inc., Emigsville; Courtney T. Ritchey, MJD Systems LLC, Lancaster; Daxton J. Schatz, Legacy Electrical Services Inc., Manheim. Manheim — Trent S. Lilley, Garden Spot Electric Inc., Manheim; Travis E. Miller, Stevens Feed Mill Inc., Stevens; Caleb S. Nolt, Garden Spot Electric Inc., Manheim. Marietta — Carlos M. Goyco Jr., The Farfield Co., Lititz. Millersville — Gary E. Dupler III, Leo Kob Co. Inc., Elizabethtown. Mount Joy — Katie Wilkinson, Meadow Valley Electric Inc., Ephrata. New Providence — Eric W. Warfel, Meadow Valley Electric Inc.

Area graduates in HVAC are listed with their hometown and employer. Lancaster — Jimmy Morales, Ames Construction Inc., Ephrata. Robesonia — Adam D. Gottshall, B.J. Baldwin Electrical/Mechanical Inc., Narvon.

Area graduates in heavy equipment operator are listed with their hometown and employer. Conestoga — Chad D. Weitzel, Flyway Excavating Inc., Mount Joy. Lancaster — Conner J. Martin, Flyway Excavating Inc., Mount Joy. Manheim — Matthew J. Edgell, Flyway Excavating Inc., Mount Joy. Stevens — Wesley E. Baker, Schlouch Inc., Blandon.

Area graduates in plumbing are listed with their hometown and employer. Columbia — Daniel L. Bradley, Kline’s Services LLC, Landisville. Elizabethtown — Jason J. Bryant, Leo Kob Co. Inc., Elizabethtown. Lancaster — Keven J. Rios, Garden Spot Mechanical Inc., Manheim; Christopher P. Trimble, Wile Plumbing Inc., Silver Spring. Lititz — Jarod D. Lusk, Frey Lutz Corp., Lancaster. Mount Joy — Tyler R. Owsiany, Kline’s Services LLC, Landisville); Mason L. Sauder, Custom Plumbing & Heating Inc., Lancaster.

Area graduates in sheet metal are listed with their hometown and employer. Columbia — Philip C. Gregg, James Craft & Son Inc.,York Haven. Elizabethtown — Hunter R. Rehrer, Walton & Co., York. Lancaster — Patrick J. Kline, Walton & Co., York. Lititz — Jackson H. Griffith II, The Farfield Co., Lititz.

