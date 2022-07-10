New Holland Community Park and Pool will see nearly 100 more smiling faces this summer.

Those thousand-watt grins belong to campers from Aaron’s Acres Summer Camp, which served children and young adults with disabilities. This year marks the first time the camp is held in New Holland.

“Parents say their child is happy and eager to get dressed in the morning because they can’t wait to get to camp,” says Risa Paskoff, Aaron’s Acres founder and executive director.

This summer’s program began June 20 at New Holland Community Park and Pool, 400/401 E. Jackson St. For 16 years, the camp was held at the Jewish Community Center. When that building was sold in 2014, the camp moved to Manheim Veterans Memorial Park and Manheim Community Park. But when Manheim made the decision to close the pool this year due to the need for costly repairs, the organization needed to find a new summer home. New Holland Community Park board eagerly agreed to offer their facilities for the camp.

“We’re excited and enthusiastic to have Aaron’s Acres use the park and pool for their summer camp,” says Dick Fulcher, borough manager and park board secretary. The board received $6,600 from the nonprofit organization to use the facilities.

Dedicated staff

This year 90 campers — ages 5-21 — signed up for the popular summer camp. Past years’ camps hosted nearly 200 students. Paskoff notes staff challenges as the reason for this year’s smaller camp size but is hopeful to return to hosting 200 kids and young adults next year. Participants come from Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lebanon and York counties.

And staffing is crucial to Aaron’s Acres’ mission. The nonprofit strives for a 1-to-1 or 1-to-2 staff ratio to ensure each participant’s needs are met. Staff consists of professionals in the special education field and a nurse to help with any medical needs; counselors 18 years and older; undergraduate students pursuing careers in social work, special education, psychology, recreational/occupational therapy can get course credit; and high school students receiving service hours to complete graduation projects.

Jackie McArdle first worked at Aaron’s Acres while a student at Millersville University, an experience she describes as “life changing.” She’s now been with the organization for 18 years, working as a student, counselor, group leader and site supervisor along the way. During the school year, she’s employed as a special education consultant for Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

“It’s so fulfilling to see all the smiles at camp and to interact with these amazing kids and young adults,” McArdle says.

Many campers return each year, which provides an opportunity for her to see their progress.

Camp counselor Livia Jackson agrees it’s rewarding to see the smiles and campers having so much fun.

“It really doesn’t feel like a job,” says Jackson, a Lebanon Valley College senior who’s working at camp for the second year.

For 10-year-old Cole Ziegler, the son of Deana Hollister of Mount Joy and Michael Ziegler of Columbia, camp is a great place to make new friends and hang out with them. Being a veteran camper, he likes to share what he learns at camp with other kids. His favorite things to do at camp are swimming and doing crafts.

Isaiah Martin, 8, also is excited about getting in the water.

“I like swimming and singing at camp,” says Isaiah, son of Vicky and David Martin from Lancaster. Sometimes he sings while in the pool. Point a camera his way for a picture and he’s quick to yell out “cheese.”

Isabelle Mesiti, daughter of Gloria and Michael Mesiti of Mount Joy, enjoys pool time, too. She also likes music and making friends at camp.

Pool manager Leo Ward credits Aaron’s Acres staff for doing a great job. He comments having the kids use the pool as being “a positive learning experience for the lifeguards.”

Along with swimming and activities at the park and pool, campers also will visit the Treehouse Playground in Lititz and Greystone Therapeutic Riding Center in Lancaster.

Acts of kindness

While physical activity is a big part of camp, Aaron’s Acres also encourages campers to make a positive impact in their communities. Campers complete community service projects through Aaron’s Acres Acts of Kindness. This year, the projects in New Holland include helping to prepare lunches given out at CrossNet Ministries, collecting donations at Garden Spot Retirement Community car wash, helping with tasks at Re-Uzit Shop of New Holland and working at Alex’s Lemonade Stand at Garden Spot High School/Middle School parking lot. Lancaster projects include creating art projects for new homeowners at Habitat for Humanity and help at Power Packs.

“While the campers are working on their socialization and communication skills, they have fun with their friends and doing what any other child would want to do,” Paskoff says. “We just provide more support and assistance.

And that effort doesn’t stop when summer ends. Aaron’s Acres’ mission is to provide year-round therapeutically based age-appropriate recreational programs by specially trained and certified staff to individuals with disabilities ages 5-21 along with their families.

Paskoff says that, since Aaron’s Acres opened in 1998, no child or young adult has ever been turned away, regardless of disabilities or challenges. The cost varies according to each child’s needs.

Aaron’s Acres plans to expand its existing programs and cater to people of a wider age range by creating purposeful programs for 22- to 30-year-olds.

Currently the organization, located at 1861 Charter Lane, Suite 114, Lancaster, is looking for a permanent location for offices, storage, programs and meetings.

Summer camp ends Aug. 5.