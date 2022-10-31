A highly publicized appearance by Mike Tyson touted by a boxing gym in Lebanon County turned out to be a scam.

5 Stones Fight Club in Annville advertised an appearance by the former heavyweight champion for its Fall Brawl event this past weekend. PennLive ran a story last week about the event However, this prompted Tyson's representatives to contact contacted the gym to inform them that Tyson didn't have the appearance on his schedule, PennLive later reported.

In a statement to the news agency, Tyson's publicist Joann Mignano called using his name and likeness to falsely misrepresent his attendance "irresponsible and unfair to patrons that have paid money expecting him to be there." Mignano added that Tyson's legal team is looking into the situation.

5 Stones CEO Shane Manney told PennLive that the people that the gym was working with to get Tyson for the appearance did not actually represent him, and that his gym has turned over all emails and contact information for the people who falsely claimed to work with Tyson.

“We were scammed,” Manney said Thursday morning to PennLive. “Unfortunately, I can’t fix it. We don’t want to lie to people.”