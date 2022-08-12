When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, July 26.

What happened: The Lititz Regional Community Development Corp. plans to provide a $10,000 grant for a community asset project that will bring art and murals to downtown Lititz.

Details: The project intends to add extra beauty to downtown Lititz, support local artists and enhance downtown Lititz’s appeal as a shopping and dining destination. Council member Ken Mobley reported that at this time, the sites for the murals have not been determined and the borough is currently reaching out to property owners to see if they would be receptive to the plan.

Quotable: “At this point, I will say that every location we’re considering is within the downtown. We haven’t decided on an artist at this point,” said Elijah Yearick, director of planning and community development for the borough. “Each of the participating municipalities received a $10,000 grant for a community asset project. The LRCDC is treating this as a test run for a broad grant program that will be unveiled in the fall.”

Project update: The board heard an update on the long-awaited Dunkin’ on South Broad Street. A new contractor has kicked off progress after delays in securing materials such as windows. Now that the owner has named a new contractor, the owner hopes things will start moving along.

Upcoming events: Council approved the Lititz Endless Summer event celebrating first responders Aug. 10 at the Tree House Park, with a rain date of Aug. 11. Council approved fall events including the COBYS Bike and Hike event on Sept. 11 and the Hartz Physical Therapy Fall Blast 5K on Oct. 1. The Halloween-themed Apoca-Lititz 5K sponsored by Venture Lititz is set for Oct. 29. Then on Nov. 11, the Warwick Marching Band Competition is scheduled.

Giving: Mobley reported that Lititz Borough will be making its annual donations to service organizations, including the Lititz Pubic Library, Lititz Fire Company, Lititz Fire Police, Warwick Ambulance and Lititz recCenter.

Other business: Council approved a request for temporary parking closure for some spots along Kleine Lane. The closures are for constructing New Holland Coffee Co. starting in mid-August. Council also approved a reduction in escrow for the Warwick Woodlands Phase 2B plan.