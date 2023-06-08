California hockey team the Coachella Valley Firebirds attempted to mock the Hershey Bears on social media this week ahead of the Calder Cup finals, which begin Thursday.

But, there was an issue with their playful stunt: they used the wrong chocolate.

In a video posted to the Coachella Valley Firebirds' Twitter with the message "No chocolate allowed," the team's mascot, Fuego, tears open packages of M&Ms and stomps on them. He even melts them in a pot.

But, Hershey Bears fans were the ones who had the last laugh. M&Ms aren't made by the Hershey Company, but rather, Mars, Incorporated. (Mars does have a factory in Elizabethtown.)

The Hershey Bears reposted the video with a cheeky comment: "Who's gonna tell them?"

The Calder Cup is awarded to the playoff champions of the American Hockey League, which begin Thursday at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. The Calder Cup is a seven-game series; games three, four and five (if needed) will at the Giant Center in Hershey.

For more information about the Hershey Bears' schedule, visit hersheybears.com.