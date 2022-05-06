Derry Township Community Center Concept Art
The new 90,000 square Derry Township Community Center in Dauphin County is set to open early this summer, according to their website. 

The Derry Township Community Center will include a gymnasium, fitness center, indoor lap pool, indoor water leisure pool and outdoor pool with slide. Additionally, there will be a senior center, teen room, classrooms and multi-use spaces available. 

People who don’t live in Derry Township can still use the Community Center for a fee. Daily fees and 10-day passes, which aren’t required to be used consecutively, are offered.

