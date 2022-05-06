The new 90,000 square Derry Township Community Center in Dauphin County is set to open early this summer, according to their website.

The Derry Township Community Center will include a gymnasium, fitness center, indoor lap pool, indoor water leisure pool and outdoor pool with slide. Additionally, there will be a senior center, teen room, classrooms and multi-use spaces available.

People who don’t live in Derry Township can still use the Community Center for a fee. Daily fees and 10-day passes, which aren’t required to be used consecutively, are offered.