YORK COUNTY – A man died after crashing his car into the foundation of a barn in Peach Bottom Township last weekend.

Charles Carter, 88, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Flintville Road and Slateville Road before driving into the barn’s stone foundation around noon on Saturday, Aug. 21, according to the coroner's report.

Carter was taken to WellSpan Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, according to the report. Multiple blunt force trauma was ruled as the cause of death.



He was not wearing a seatbelt. An autopsy won’t be performed but a routine toxicology report was taken. The man has not yet been identified.



Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.