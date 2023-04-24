When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, April 18.

What happened: Five parents urged board members to reconsider dropping the district’s Full Circle Learning program, saying their children continue to benefit from its hybrid educational model. The latest version of the district's 2023-24 budget calls for the program to end this year.

Quotable: “This program has done so much for the growth of my grandson,” said Cindy Rathkey during the public comment time. “Think long and hard about the changes these kids have seen,” she added, referring to schools shuttering during the pandemic, online learning beginning, and board members voting to change school attendance zones.

Board response: “The board looks at its budget every year through an equity lens to ensure our limited resources are being used equitably,” said Dave Parry, a board member, in a statement received April 19. “We have some reservations about our ability to scale the Full Circle Learning program to serve a large number of students in a cost-neutral way. That’s why we are considering the future of this program at this time.”

By the numbers: The district would save $665,000 by ending Full Circle, which serves 36 students in first through third grades. Those costs break down to $400,000 for four teachers, $150,000 for three paraprofessionals, $65,000 for a program support specialist and $50,000 for other costs. No staff members would lose their jobs. Instead, employees would apply for other district openings. About 10,000 students attend district schools.

Background: Full Circle, housed in the Scheffey Building, began in the 2021-22 school year. The program combines classroom learning in the mornings with afternoon lessons off campus on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Students spend Wednesdays completing assignments outside of school.

Diverging views: Full Circle started with students in kindergarten through third grade. Administrators originally sought to expand the program to fourth grade for the 2022-23 school year. Board members, however, asked for data to prove that Full Circle, and not smaller class size, caused learning gains.

More info: Board members decided to drop expansion plans from the current year’s budget. They also phased out kindergarten students this year.

New budget: Board members appeared taken aback that the 2023-24 original budget proposal included expansion plans for Full Circle. “I’m surprised this is on here right now,” said Kareena Rios, vice president, during the Jan. 3 meeting. Edith Gallagher, another board member, said, “I’m a little skeptical,” during that same meeting.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 2. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.