When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: Temporary school board President Rob Iosue issued the oath of office to five recently elected school board members during the board’s reorganization meeting.

New board members: Charles “Chip” Gearhart, Andy Sensenig and Jennifer Walker are all new to the board. Returning members Steven Bushey and Matthew Linder were recently elected to the board after being appointed Sept. 14, 2020, to fill vacant board seats.

Public comment: Donna Hlavacek said the newly elected school board members did not file the state-mandated campaign finance reports. She requested that each retroactively file the report and pay the associated late fines.

Quotable: “The omission in the (election) process has created a lack of transparency with regard to the financial support received by the candidates. This information should be freely and readily available to the public. Because the campaign finance statements have not been filed, there is no public access to this information,” Hlavacek said.

Board leadership: After the sworn-in members were seated, the board selected Mike Clair as president. In a 5-3 vote, with Clair abstaining, Bushey was selected as vice president. Bushey, Gearhart, Linder, Sensenig and Walker voted for Bushey, while Ed Frick, Iosue and Pat McGeehan voted for Frick.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Manheim Central Middle School auditorium, 261 White Oak Road, Manheim. The meeting will also be livestreamed; information is available on the district’s website: manheimcentral.org.