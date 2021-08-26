The death of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a parked vehicle in East Manchester Township, York County, Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a heat-related death.

Family members found the boy, identified as Dameon Erb, unresponsive in the closed, parked vehicle Tuesday afternoon after they reportedly noticed the child was missing from their East Manchester Township home and its surroundings, according to a York County coroner’s report.

Deputy coroner Carissa McLyman certified the death at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday after responding to the scene on the 400 block of Blossom Dr.

An autopsy was conducted at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown Thursday morning, but the cause and manner of Erb’s death is still pending additional testing, according to the coroner’s report. The Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating the case further, and the coroner’s report indicates the death is being investigated as heat-related.

Kids and Car Safety, an organization that researches cases with children left unattended in and around vehicles, has recorded 12 child deaths related to hot cars in Pennsylvania between 1995 and 2016. If heat is ruled a factor in Erb’s death, it would mark the 13th death of that nature since 1995 and the first since 2016.

When Erb was found temperatures were in the 90s, according to past weather reports. After an hour, temperatures in a car can raise to 43 degrees higher than the outdoor temperature.

“When our officers were dispatched, the temperature was over 90 degrees outside,” Bryan Rizzo Northeastern Regional Police Chief told ABC27. “So for any vehicle that would be closed up, you’re talking anywhere from 120 to 150 degrees inside of a closed vehicle in heat like that.”