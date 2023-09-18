When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Christopher Lincoln of Traffic Planning & Design Inc. presented the findings of a study concerning Masonic Drive and its intersection with Bainbridge Road.

Details: Lincoln recommended converting the intersection into a four-way stop. Currently, only Masonic Drive traffic is forced to stop at the intersection. In addition, options for slowing down traffic on Masonic Drive were discussed, including parking, speed tables and speed bumps. No final decision was made.

Background: Concerns expressed by residents over increased speed and traffic flows prompted council to investigate possible solutions last year. The number of serious accidents, however, do not warrant a traffic signal at the intersection according to state Department of Transportation rules, Lincoln said.

Maize Circle: Council again delayed the dedication of Maize Circle as a borough road, pending a solution for the issue created by a developer building four units in between units that already had addresses. Both the U.S. Post Office and local emergency authorities recommended against a complete re-addressing of the street due to the confusion it would create.

Quotable: “It’s really disappointing that there was no foresight on this by the developer,” said President J. Marc Hershey.

Utility pole: The borough is at least six months to a year away from obtaining a utility pole to replace the one at the northwest corner of High and Market streets that was taken out by a tractor trailer last spring, Ann Roda, assistant borough manager, said. Council will consider in October whether to bid out the job of replacing the pole or attempt to have borough workers handle it.

EMS: Hershey reminded officials and staff of the Sept. 28 meeting at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church concerning the proposed fee to be collected by the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County beginning next year. At present, a fee of $85 per residential unit is expected for all 17,000 units in the coverage area. Despite the recent defection of several municipalities, seven boroughs and townships remain in the authority.

Community park: Following the recent dedication of a new children’s play area at Community Park, the borough invited residents with an interest in parks to consider volunteering for a master-plan steering committee to help guide decisions on future redevelopment of all seven parks in town.

Parking: Council approved the suspension of metered parking in the borough for the holiday season beginning Nov. 19 and ending Jan. 7.