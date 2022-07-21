When: Manheim Borough pool feasibility study community meeting, July 12.

What happened: George Deines of Counsilman-Hunsaker presented three options to revamp the aging Manheim Community Pool complex, 504 Adele Ave. About 20 area residents and members of the Manheim Borough Council attended the meeting, which was held at the Manheim railroad station, 210 S. Charlotte St.

Why it matters: The pool complex needed $350,000 to $400,000 in repairs to open this year, so council decided to close the pool this year and possibly next year as it wrestles with the long-term future of the pool. The lap pool is open this year for the use of the Manheim Swim Team.

Pool complex: The pool complex includes the main L-shaped pool, a wading pool and a lap pool as well as a bathhouse, mechanical building, basketball court and pavilion. The L-shaped main pool was constructed in 1958, and the lap pool was constructed in 1979. The pool had been managed for the past few years by the Lancaster Family YMCA, now known as the YMCA of the Roses. Last October, council agreed to partner with the YMCA to develop long-term plans for the pool. The feasibility study is the first step in developing those plans.

Study: Deines said the three options were developed based on community input during a May 25 meeting, an assessment of the complex’s current condition and responses to a community survey about the pool. He said the pool has seen declining membership and usage the past 20 years.

Current condition: All of the facilities within the pool complex have some issues. The main pool, which is 8,000 square feet and has depths ranging from 2.5-13 feet, has exceeded its lifespan. There is significant plaster cracking, which can lead to loss of water, and the decking shows signs of shifting and heaving. Dienes said the 4,300-square-foot lap pool, which ranges from 3-9 feet deep, is in good condition for its age. There are several rust spots protruding through the pool’s surface, and the sidewall is bulging in places. He said the 1,600-square-foot wading pool with a constant depth of 18 inches has exceeded its useful lifespan. Its physical condition is deteriorating, and it does not meet the modern standard for a children’s pool for several reasons including that fact that it’s not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The 6,300-square-foot bathhouse/support building contains the admission area, changing rooms/ restrooms, first aid room, storage, and concession area. Deines said there are inefficiencies in the design, and it has a leaking roof. The changing facilities and restrooms should be updated.

Option 1: Renovate the existing pool complex. The lap pool would be resurfaced and mechanicals replaced. The main pool would be resurfaced, decking replaced and mechanicals renovated. The wading pool would be converted to a, 1,800-square-foot spraypad with both ground and vertical spray features. The support building/bathhouse would not be touched. Estimated cost: $4.4 million.

Option 2: This concept plan reuses the existing lap pool but constructs a new 5,000-square-foot shallow water zero-entry recreation pool with a dual waterslide tower, children’s aquatic play area, floatable crossing activity and an open recreation area. The wading pool would be replaced with a 1,600-square-foot spraypad. A new support building would be constructed and landscaping installed around the perimeter to provide more shade. Estimated cost is $5.7 million.

Option 3: This concept plan reuses the existing lap pool. A new 5,000-square-foot pool would be constructed within the existing footprint main pool’s shallow area. It would be a zero-entry pool with a waterslide tower and aquatic play feature. The wading pool would be replaced with a 1,600-square-foot spraypad. A new support building would be constructed and landscaping installed around the perimeter to provide more shade. Estimated cost is $5.9 million.

Discussion: Katie Gibble, a Manheim area resident, said she likes having a pool in the community, but said her children like the newly renovated Lititz Springs Pool because there are more fun amenities such as a splash pad. She said if the Manheim pool had more of those types of amenities, it would attract more families. Manheim Mayor Scot Funk said it’s great to have a pool in town, but the cost is something to be considered. Several residents asked about how the renovations and/or new construction could be funded. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the YMCA of the Roses has agreed to assist with any fundraising or grant application efforts.

What’s next: Deines will take feedback from this meeting as well as feedback from the survey and refine the three options and their costs. Fisher said another community meeting will be held, but a date has not yet been set. Information about future meetings and the presentation shared at this meeting will be posted on the borough’s website, manheimboro.org.