A small plane heading to Lebanon County from Indiana crashed Thursday, killing three.
The plane crashed in West Virginia on its way to Myerstown, WVNews reported. Three deaths were confirmed by officials at the scene, Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WVNews.
Riffle told the news agency that the plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. The crash happened in a wooded area that is about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh, PennLive reported.
No other details were made public.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.