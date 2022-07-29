Editors note: This story has been updated because an initial report from PennDOT indicating that the crash involved a horse and buggy was incorrect. State police have also released additional information.

Three children and one woman died and six children were injured in York County after a tractor-hauled trailer they were riding in at a York County campground crashed Friday.

The driver of the tractor went off the road and the vehicle flipped at approximately 11:15 a.m. at the Otter Creek campground along Route 425 in Lower Chanceford Township, PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler told Pennlive.

Trooper Kevin Kochka tweeted to confirm that a woman and three children were killed as a result of the crash.

YORK County, Lower Chanceford Township: PSP York is investigating a farm tractor rollover crash that occurred in the area of 1100 Furnace Road after 11 a.m. Four fatalities are confirmed (1 adult, 3 children). The road is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/ZQl0eboovH — Trooper Kochka (@PSPTroopJPIO) July 29, 2022

Picture courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police. pic.twitter.com/RmOTvWRobE — Trooper Kochka (@PSPTroopJPIO) July 29, 2022

Schreffler said multiple helicopters were brought in to assist injured victims, according to the report. It is unclear why the man lost control or if he was injured in the crash.

Route 425 is closed as of 12:30 p.m. Friday between Indian Steps Road and Lower River Road.