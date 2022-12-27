When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: The board adopted the final budget for 2023 as advertised showing $830,385 in revenues and $812,138 in expenses.

Taxes: The tax rate remains unchanged at 0.301 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $60.20 tax bill.

Ambulance billing: Representatives from both Wakefield Ambulance and Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Association were on hand at the meeting to respond to questions about billing and membership agreements.

Background: At the November meeting there were questions from residents who had received membership request mailings from both ambulance companies. Typically, when a member is transported by ambulance, insurance is billed and the remainder of the bill is forgiven. Nonmembers are responsible for the amount not covered by insurance. In the past there was an agreement between the organizations to honor each other’s memberships. A note on the Wakefield letter specified there is no longer reciprocity between memberships. Bob May, LEMSA’s executive director, told Little Britain supervisors that the mailing should not have been sent to homes in the Wakefield first-due area.

Why it’s important: It was clarified that when LEMSA responds with advanced life support to a case where Wakefield provides basic life support and transportation by ambulance, Wakefield handles the billing for both. Wakefield has a record of responding to 92% of their calls. But if Wakefield is unavailable, LEMSA may be dispatched with basic life support about 5% of the time. Calls may also go to other units in the area such as Oxford Ambulance.

Quotable: “If you buy an ambulance membership, you should be covered throughout the county but that’s not how it works,” May said, pointing out that if you were injured in an accident outside the territory covered by your membership you would not receive member benefits.

What happens next: The board urged the two organizations to come to some type of agreement in the future. For 2023 the situation remains unchanged. May said refunds are being made to people who were inappropriately billed and to those who are covered by Wakefield Ambulance but also paid for a LEMSA membership.

Other happenings: Resident Daniel S. Beiler came to the board asking support in his upcoming zoning hearing to allow refrigerated trailer bodies for a use during a portion of the year for produce storage. Beiler and other farmers in the audience noted that area agriculture is shifting toward produce growing, generating more need for cold storage. The board voted to support the township Planning Commission’s recommendation to be consistent with similar hearings where this kind of request was denied.

Also: The board also heard a complaint from a resident of the R-2 district who had received a zoning violation notice for keeping four chickens. Livestock including chickens is not permitted in that zoning district, but the owner contends that the birds are pets rather than farm animals.