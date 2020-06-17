When: Warwick school board meeting, June 16.

What happened: The board approved the final general fund budget of $75.5 million with no tax increase for 2020-21. The property tax rate will remain at 16.3711 mills, or $16.37 for each $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Details: Nathan Wertsch, chief financial officer, said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected both the short-term and long-term financial landscape. The budget does not include any federal coronavirus relief bill funding that the school district might get to help deal with the impact from COVID-19.

Discrimination statement: District Superintendent Dr. April Hershey read a statement about providing a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for every student and family member in the community. She said the district is unwavering in addressing any form of racism, discrimination, bullying or harassment experienced by anyone in the school system.

Quotable: “We want every student in our district to know that they belong, are valued and respected, and that they have a voice. On the whole, it is our students who have much to teach adults in this area,” Hershey said.

Safety plan: Hershey said the district will put together a comprehensive health and safety plan to help guide the school district in handling the challenges of the “COVID-19 beast” as the 2020-21 school year begins. The plan will cover the opening of schools, security issues, athletics and other matters.

Personnel: The board approved hiring Tyler Clausen as a second grade teacher at Kissel Hill Elementary School and Kirsten Loperena as a summer extended school year teacher from June 29 through July 30. She was already approved as a multiple disabilities support teacher at John Beck Elementary School.

What’s next: The board will hold an online meeting at 7 p.m. July 7 to review the health and safety plan.