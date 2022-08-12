More than 20 people have been displaced after a fire destroyed apartments in Middletown Borough.

The fire broke out on 3rd block of Genesis Court, according to a report by CBS21. No one was injured Mayor Jim Curry said.

The fire broke out at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday night and damaged at least three homes, Pennlive reports.

Fire officials said that the fire began in a shed, CBS21 reported. Additionally, the agency said that neighbors claim a boy set fire to a laundry basket with the fire rapidly spreading and four apartment units catching fire, but fire officials can’t confirm that.

In total four families have been affected and more than 20 people, the CBS21 report said. The Red Cross is in the process of helping the residents impacted by the fire.

State police fire marshals are looking into what started the blaze.