Two people were injured in a shooting at a Berks County medical complex Thursday morning.

Police and emergency medical crews responded to a shooting in an office park just east of the Berkshire Mall along Route 222 West of Reading. The incident happened behind Digestive Disease Associates at 1011 Reed Avenue in Wyomissing at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday according to a report by Reading Eagle.

Police have said the shooter is no longer a threat, but it is not clear if any arrests have been made.

The report did not indicate the extent of injuries.