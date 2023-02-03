Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lebanon County on Thursday.
The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township a little after 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Cleona Borough Police Department.
A 33-year-old man from Lebanon was driving south on Route 72, and a 76-year-old woman from Jonestown was driving north, turning onto Awol Road. The vehicles crashed at the intersection. A third vehicle, waiting to turn from Awol Road onto Route 72, was also struck.
Both the 33-year-old and 76-year-old were transported to local hospitals with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the post. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.
Cleona police, local fire, EMS and the Pennsylvania State Police Accident Reconstruction Team were on the scene. Route 72 was closed in both directions while police investigated but is open now.
The crash investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have seen the accident is asked to call the Cleona Borough Police Department at 717-274-2510.