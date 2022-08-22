Two men from Lancaster County died earlier this month when a small plane they were on crashed while flying from Indiana to Lebanon County.

A small plane heading to Myerstown from Bloomfield, Indiana, crashed in West Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 11, killing the three people onboard, the Marion County Sheriff's Department told told WVNews. Dwayne K. Weaver, 32, of East Earl and Wesley K. Martin, 30, of Narvon have now been identified by information provided by their families to LNP | LancasterOnline as two of three people on the plane at the time of the crash.

Officials have not yet identified the third person on the plane.

The Marion County Sheriff's Department told WVNews officials learned at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 that the plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of of Marion County, according to the report. First responders found a detached wing and the wrest of the wreckage in the Campbells Run area of the county. The area is about 90 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Both Weaver and Martin were involved with Fresh Start Counseling Ministries in Indiana, according to information provided by their families. The organization's website describes it as a "Christian Discipleship center designed to assist and strengthen the church by providing biblical training to people in need."