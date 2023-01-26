Two Lancaster County men died in head on crash that happened Wednesday in York County.

The crash happened as Andrew Smucker, 43, was driving south on Delta Road in Lower Chanceford Township with Benuel Smucker, 77, as a passenger, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A 20-year-old woman driving northbound lost control of her vehicle and veered into the southbound lanes, hitting the Smuckers' vehicle head on in the area of the intersection with Bridgeton Road, according to state police. The intersection is just over two miles from Route 372 which carries traffic over the Susquehanna River and into Martic Township, Lancaster County.

Both Andrew and Benuel Smucker, who were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, died at the scene, according to state police. EMS took the woman to York Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

An autopsy of both men is scheduled for later in the week, according to a release from the York County Coroner's office.