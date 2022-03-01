The shuttering of two Chester County hospitals has cost some lives, a fire chief told Parkesburg Borough Council at its Feb. 21 meeting.

Fire Chief Brian Gathercole said Keystone Valley Fire Department’s emergency medical services unit has seen adverse effects from the recent closures of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals in Chester County.

“Within weeks, we lost some lives. Unfortunately, it’s going to continue,” Gathercole said.

Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township was the closest hospital to the borough — a 20-minute commute. Since the closures transport distances have increased, the fire chief said. Last month, Keystone Valley ambulances went to Chester County Hospital in West Chester 38 times, Penn Medicine’s Lancaster General Hospital 34 times, plus 19 trips to Paoli Hospital in Willistown Township.

“Basically, our reality is we don’t have a local hospital,” Gathercole said.

He said residents who have non-life-threatening problems should visit their nearest urgent care center.

Borough Council President Sharon Wolf asked the chief how the borough can share information with the residents about medical services. Gathercole responded that information is “all over the place,” including social media, newspapers and Chester County resources.

Gathercole said he has been in talks with Mayor John Hagan II about holding a future town hall meeting for residents addressing the closures.

“We are working on the dates for the town hall meeting,” Gathercole said after council met.

Although Tower Health closed the two hospitals, Tower Direct, which provides Advanced Life Support, will continue this service in western Chester County. Gathercole said after the meeting Tower Direct is connected to Tower Health, though it is its own entity.

Stuart Dixon, Tower Direct assistant chief, told Parkesburg officials, he is hoping someone moves into Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals.

“We are going to be here,” Dixon said.

The latest wrinkle in this situation is that a Chester County judge on Feb. 14 ordered Tower Health to restart the process of selling the shuttered Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals to Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC.

Council will hold its next in-person meeting on at 7 p.m. March 21 at 315 W. First Ave., Parkesburg.