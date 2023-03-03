When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 21.

What happened: Paradise Township resident Bob Devonshire apprised the board on the status of the merger of Gordonville Fire Company and EMS and Kinzer Fire Company.

Why it’s important: Devonshire, who serves on a steering committee for the merger, gave the timeline for the Gordonville-Kinzer merger. A final draft of the bylaws and other paperwork should be completed by March. The deal should be finalized and the new combined department in effect by September.

More info: Devonshire was appointed to the steering committee in January as the first of two community representatives and is the committee’s appointed public information officer. He noted that Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company, which had declined to participate in the merger when it was first presented over a year ago, now has two representatives at committee meetings. At the beginning of 2022, the supervisors stopped funding Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company and for some time the company was taken off the first due list for Paradise Township.

What happens next: At this point, the two Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company representatives do not have a vote on the steering committee as they are not active participants in this merger. It is possible that Paradise may choose to join at a future date.

Quotable: “They (Gordonville and Kinzer) are the ones that started the merger process. Once they have made that decision, we can merge them (Paradise) in. The door is open,” Devonshire said.

Other happenings: A second community representative position is open with the steering committee. Anyone interested in the position should contact Devonshire or the township.