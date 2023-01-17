Two people died in crash that shut down Interstate 83 overnight Sunday in Lower Swatara Township. Dauphin County.

Greg Stupar was driving a tractor trailer north on the interstate at 11:22 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by State Police. Stupar also had a passenger in his vehicle, but police did not identify the person.

Stupar drifted off the roadway and hit the guide rail on the right shoulder, state police said. The vehicle then broke through the guiderail, slide down an embankment and caught on fire.

Troopers tried to extinguish the fire when they arrived but were unsuccessful, state police said. Stupar, 49, of Charleroi and his passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

State police closed the roadway for several hours to investigate. The roadway reopened sometime Monday morning.