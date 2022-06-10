Two people died Thursday morning after crossing into oncoming traffic on Interstate 81 in Union Township, Lebanon County, and crashing into another vehicle.

The man was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra with the woman as a passenger in the southbound lanes at around 10:25 a.m. Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Their vehicle crossed the grassy median and crashed into a Subaru Outback that was traveling northbound, according to state police.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. Their identities have not yet been released.

The three individuals in the Suburau − an 81-year-old woman, an 86-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman − were taken to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. The police report did not specify the extent of their injuries.