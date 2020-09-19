When: West Lampeter supervisors meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: The board agreed to invite engineering companies Wallace Montgomery and ELA Group Inc. to the October supervisors meeting in order to present a summary of proposals to the board and the public. The two companies are bidding for a contract to be the consultant for the township’s comprehensive plan.

Background: According to Amanda Hickman, the township’s director of community development, a comprehensive plan dictates how land is zoned and it also guides township planning initiatives. The township’s current comprehensive plan was developed and finalized in 2003.

Supervisors’ thoughts: The board was divided on which company to use as a contractor. Some supervisors leaned toward Wallace Montgomery because of the company’s well-researched plan and possible fresh perspective. Others leaned towards ELA Group because the firm has a close working relationship with the township and its land planners are familiar with the township’s layout.

Why it matters: Residents will have the opportunity to hear from both companies and give direct input to the supervisors. Hickman said residents drive the vision for the township and that the township needs their involvement to ensure the public’s needs and goals are represented in the comprehensive plan.

Also: The board approved a request to rezone a 2-acre portion of land at 2419 Willow Street Pike from office technology residential to commercial highway so Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes and Crematory can redevelop the land as a funeral home.