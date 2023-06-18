During the June 12 meeting, Coatesville City Council received the resignation letter of new 1st Ward council member Dominic Brown. Brown was appointed last month to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Edward Simpson. Simpson resigned April 24 after 20 years of service to move closer to family.

Brown’s letter cited business commitments as his reason for being unable to serve.

Donald Folks, 2nd Ward council member, also submitted his resignation, effective at the end of the meeting. He is pursuing career opportunities and is unable to continue on council.

“Working for Coatesville City Council has been an incredible experience,” Folks said.

Both vacancies need to be filled within 30 days. Anyone interested in the position should contact a city council member or the city offices.

Council heard a presentation from Charles Smith of Urban Integrated about the potential for Coatesville become a “smart city”.

Urban Integrated is an international company that is working with cities of all sizes. The company brings cutting-edge technologies to cities to address a wide range of issues such as lighting, parking, traffic, security, electric vehicle charging stations and much more. As a result of the improvements, the city could cut energy and operation costs and attract new businesses and residents, which would lead to economic improvement.

If council decides it is interested in the concept, the process begins with a workshop at a cost of $6,500. If council wishes to continue, the next step is for Urban Integrated to use the data from the workshop to develop a list of projects. Council could then start with one project or more. Smith indicated the company would help finance the process and assist with grant applications.

Council voted to award this year’s road repair project to low bidder Construction Master Services LLC in the amount of $510,000. The project will address 10 roads throughout the city selected by the administration, engineer and public works department after review and rating. The team chose the roads based on condition, location and heavy use. If more funding becomes available, additional roads may be addressed. Work is expected to begin in late summer or early fall.

Council also voted to order a pumper and a ladder truck for the city fire department at a maximum cost of $2.93 million. When delivered in two to three years, the new trucks will replace existing equipment that is in poor condition.

There have been times when department trucks are out of order, including one instance in which all four city-owned trucks were out of service, and the department had to borrow a truck from Phoenixville. So far this year the department has had $78,000 in repair bills.