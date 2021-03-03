Two young children were severely injured in a horse and buggy crash in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning, according to a report by Penn Live.

The condition of the children, who were flown to a hospital from the scene, is still unknown, according to the report.

The two children and one other person were ejected from a horse and buggy that was involved in a crash with a vehicle in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway in Southampton Township at around 8:40 a.m., according to the report. The horse was not injured in the crash.

A state police crash reconstruction team and forensic services unit were at the scene for hours on Wednesday, according to the report. The road reopened at around 1 p.m.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the report.