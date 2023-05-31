Editors note: This story has been updated to include ages of the victims.

Two children under 10 and a 19-year-old were killed in a shooting in Lebanon on Tuesday night that also sent a 33-year-old to the hospital.

The children, ages 8 and 9, were students in the Lebanon School District, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said at a press conference on Wednesday. A 19-year-old also was killed and a 33-year-old was injured in the shooting at North Cherry and Garrett streets in Lebanon city.

Police arrived around 10:05 p.m., and found four people with gunshot wounds, police said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to area hospitals, where they later died from their injuries.

The fourth victim was taken to a Dauphin County medical facility for surgery. The condition of the fourth victim has not been made public as of Wednesday morning.

Police said that the victims' identities will be released at a later time.

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police and other Lebanon County Police Departments assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-6611.