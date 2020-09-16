When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: Manheim Central school board appointed Steven Bushey and Matt Linder and to fill two vacant seats.

Background: Before making the appointments, the board first accepted the resignation of school board member Rebecca Glass, who resigned effective Sept. 14. Glass said she’s “added a couple of things to a very busy plate and something had to give.” The other vacancy was for Leonard Szpara, who died Aug. 21.

Interviews: The board interviewed three applicants — Bushey, Linder and Barbara Seddon. The board appointed Linder to fill Szpara’s position and Bushey to fill Glass’ position. They will serve on the board until the municipal election next year; they may also choose to run for election for their seats.

Linder bio: Linder has been a resident of the district for 15 years and is the father of two students in the district. One of the children, Makenna Linder, is in first grade at Baron Elementary and has battled two forms of cancer. Linder said the way the community has rallied around Makenna and the family is one of the reasons he wanted to contribute his problem-solving skills to the school board.

Bushey bio: Bushey is the co-owner of Rettew’s Catering and Manheim Twin Kiss as well as the owner of SB Construction. He also serves on Penn Township’s zoning hearing board. “This is the best way I can serve the community; not just as a steward of the school’s finances, but also to help better the community,” Linder said.

Next meeting: The school board will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Board members will meet at the district office, and it will be a virtual meeting on Zoom for visitors.