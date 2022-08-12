A 12-year boy is charged with arson in connection with a Thursday night fire that displaced more than 20 people in Middletown Borough.

The Middletown Borough Police Department announced the arrest Friday following the fire at Genesis Court Apartments which they say started in an attached shed to the rear of one of the apartments and spread to the main building.

The release calls the fire "incendiary in nature caused by an open flame applied to combustible materials by human hands."

The boy has been charged with arson, recklessly endangering another person and reckless burning, according to the police department. The boy is currently at Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Services.

Mayor Jim Curry told CBS21 that no one was injured in the fire.

The fire broke out at 7:20 on Thursday night and damaged at least three homes, Pennlive reports.

In total four families have been affected and more than 20 people, the CBS21 report said. The Red Cross is in the process of helping the residents impacted by the fire.