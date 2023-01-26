Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello recognized an 11-year-old for his achievements Wednesday evening in Lebanon City.

Joshua Aguirre received a proclamation recognizing his achievements by Capello on Tuesday, according to a report by CBS21.

At 7 years old, Aguirre was the youngest in the world to receive a second-degree black belt and he has earned nearly 160 medals in taekwondo. The Lebanon City native has been recognized on the Pennsylvania Senate floor and the city named a day in his honor in October.

Aguirre became one of the world's youngest third-degree black belts in Taekwondo last year when he was 10 years old.

Aguirre also has a foundation, the Joshua Aguirre Foundation, which helps children and low income families participate in sports.