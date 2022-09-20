Ten students have been charged in last month's alleged hazing incident involving the Middletown Area High School football team, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday.

The release said 10 students have been charged with having involvement in the incident and that six students, ages 14-17, were sexually assaulted over the year.

On Aug. 12, Lower Swatara Township police received a report from Middletown Area High School that a video was posted on social media showing an assault on a football player during a practice on Aug. 11, the release said.

The video shows a group of students restraining two teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment to poke the buttock areas of the students who were on the ground.

After more videos surfaced, the school district canceled the football season.

Police determined that on Aug. 11, three students were sexually assaulted for about 20 minutes in a turf room, the release said. The students had been left alone in the turf room without any adult presence.

The release said police also learned through the monthlong investigation that three other students were sexually assaulted over the last year, one happening at a home. All of the assaults involved the same two main perpetrators, the release said.

According to the release, police are continuing to investigate other allegations of assault that took place at a football camp over the summer by the same perpetrators. As many as six other students may have been assaulted but have been reluctant to cooperate with police, the release said.

The investigation showed that neither the coaches nor school administrators knew about the incident until the day it was reported to police, the release said.

Two students, both 17, are charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault and hazing, according to the release.

Police also charged one student with unlawful restraint, simple assault and hazing, three students with unlawful restraint and hazing and four students with violating the hazing statute. All of the cases will be handled through the juvenile system, the release said.

“This investigation did not involve just hazing or ‘boys will be boys’ conduct,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle said. “Rather, two of these individuals committed repeated sexual assaults and encouraged others to participate under the guise of hazing.”

As a result of the alleged hazing, seven students have been expelled from Middletown High School and an eighth is being voted on during tonight’s school board meeting.

The board approved hearing waivers for the seven students during a meeting earlier this month, and was set to vote on an eighth during a meeting Tuesday night.

Under the state's school code, students up for expulsion have the right to a formal hearing on what they're accused of before the school board makes a decision.

The waivers indicate the district and students agree that hearings are unnecessary.

Superintendent Chelton Hunter and the district legal counsel Jeff Litts confirmed to PennLive that the expulsions are related to the alleged August hazing incident.

"As the District Attorney announces the filing of formal charges against the students involved in the football hazing incident, the Middletown Area School District and School Board want to again express our disappointment and concern for the actions of these students," Hunter said in a statement Tuesday.