A helicopter crashed in Lebanon County on Saturday afternoon, according to a report by WGAL.

The helicopter crashed at Reigle Airport in South Londonderry Township, according to the report.

A 68-year-old Mechanicsburg pilot, the only person in the helicopter when it crashed, was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, according to the report.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash, according to the report.