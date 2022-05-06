A York County man died Thursday evening after another man ran a stop sign reports PennLive.

Around 4:22 p.m. a man driving a Subaru Legacy ran a stop sign and collided a man driving a GMC Canyon south on Route 74 in Chanceford Township according to the York County Coroner, Pamela Gay.

The driver of the Canyon was taken to WellSpan York Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead at 5:33 p.m. The condition of the Legacy driver is unknown. Gay said that there is an autopsy scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The identity of either man is unknown but the families have been notified.