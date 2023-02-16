An ATV crash in Lebanon County left one dead and three people injured Wednesday.

Two ATVs crashed into one another in the 500 block of Eisenhower Road at 11:40 a.m., according North Londonderry Township Police. Responding officers determined the impact threw the two riders from each ATV from their respective vehicles.

Steven Kreiser, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His wife April Kreiser, 50, and their two 6-year-old children were taken to the Hershey Medical Center for their injuries. Police have not described the extent of their injuries.

The Kreisers own the property were the crash occurred. Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.