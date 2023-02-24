A Dauphin County man died Thursday in single-vehicle crash in Londonderry Township.

The crash happened at approximately 7:16 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Deodate Road, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Joseph Clair, 54 of Middletown, was driving south in a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro when he lost control of his vehicle and hit an embankment on the east side of the road, state police said. The car rolled for about 20 feet before coming to a stop, police said. Clair was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unnamed passenger was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical for minor injuries.