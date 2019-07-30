When: Council meeting, July 29.
What happened: Reamstown ambulance service, operated by the local fire company, is losing almost $50,000 per year, fire Chief Scott Achey told council.
Quotable: “We’re taking a substantial amount of money from the fire company to help, and we’re still falling behind. If ambulance companies could bill for everything done, money might be made and everyone would be in the business. That’s not the case,” Achey said.
At issue: Former volunteers have aged out and not been replaced. Reamstown ambulance has four full-time paid staff, five part-time paid staff and three volunteers. Achey said the reimbursement rate doesn’t cover the paid personnel. Reamstown subcontracts paid staff from WellSpan-Ephrata. Council President Blake Daub said, “We’re here to listen and to learn how we can help the ambulance.”
Discussion: Borough Manager Mike Hession asked Achey the following questions: (1) Why not separate the ambulance from the fire company? (2) What happens if you run out of money? Achey replied: “At this point we’re not interested in separating. Once you’d spin off into separate organizations the costs will go up, I’d assume. If we’d run out of money and have to cease our ambulance service, (local municipalities) would still have to provide the service. It could mean another, bigger EMS server would come in.”
Neighboring ambulance: Marlin Martin, president of Reinholds Community Ambulance, which serves a smaller portion of the borough north of the turnpike, told council his crew is staffed with two full-time paid staff and 19 volunteers. Martin said Reinholds ambulance service is in stable financial shape, with grants helping to cover costs.
What’s next: After the meeting, Achey said he wasn’t aware of any next steps other than getting information out to the community. “We’re not going to close tomorrow, but we do need to do something in the next few years,” Achey said.
Policing: Council voted to extend its police services contract with East Cocalico Township for five years; it is now set to expire in 2025. Policing costs to Denver would go from approximately $500,000 per year to $631,437 in 2025.
Video gaming: Council passed a resolution prohibiting video gaming terminals in Denver.