Supervisors meeting, Nov. 7.
What happened: The board reviewed a preliminary draft of the 2020 budget that could come with the first tax hike since the township first levied a real estate tax in 2012.
Taxes: The preliminary draft budget has a slight tax increase of .13 mills. The new tax rate would be 1.5 mills, up from 1.37 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value value. For example, a property asssessed at $200,000 would result in a $300 tax bill if supervisors approve the tax hike.
What’s next: Action on a proposed 2020 budget is scheduled for the Nov. 21 meeting. Township Manager Sara Gibson said the supervisors may approve the preliminary draft as it stands or make changes to it.
Other business: Supervisors approved a revised final land development plan for KRM Ventures LP lots 2 and 3, 1160 Strickler Road, Manheim. Both lots are in the industrial zone. The revised plan removes an access drive that crosses the TransCanada gas line and easement.
Also: Supervisors approved a maintenance plan and agreement for the stormwater basin on Lefever Road. The basin is owned by the township and was reconfigured earlier this year. Gibson said the agreement is the township’s standard stormwater maintenance agreement that is required of developers or homeowners.