Supervisors meeting, Oct. 17.
What happened: Supervisors approved revised final plans for two different phases of the Elm Tree residential development.
Why it’s important: The Elm Tree development is in an R-2 mixed residential zoning district and is part of the village overlay zone that allows for higher density.
Phase 5A: This phase along Strickler Road is under construction. The plan is for 27 single-family homes on 14 acres next to Rapho Township Community Park.
Phase 4C: This 9-acres phase next to Rapho Park has 47 single-family and two multi-family attached dwellings. The board’s approval included a waiver that allows the developer, Alden Homes of Cornwall, to start earthmoving during the review process of the final plan.
Proposed change: Alden Homes also presented a proposed amendment to township zoning and planning rules that would increase the driveway slope to help stormwater flow into the stormwater facilities. The supervisors agreed to forward the proposed amendment to the township Planning Commission and Lancaster County Planning Commission for review.