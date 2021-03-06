When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, March 4.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a developer’s final subdivision plan to build 49 single-family homes in the area around Rapho Township Community Park.

Details: This is the final phase of Elm Tree Properties’ phase 4C, a mixed residential development that began over 15 years ago. This phase also completes the loop of Fieldstone Drive and includes a new street, Barrington Drive.

Emergency declaration: Supervisors reviewed —but took no action on — the COVID-19 emergency declaration approved March 17, 2020. Lori Shenk, the township’s emergency management coordinator, said emergency declarations for weather-related events such as flooding or a blizzard have a specific end date. However, the COVID-19 declaration is in effect until it is rescinded by the supervisors. She said in some cases an emergency declaration can make the township eligible for funding to help recover the cost of emergency-related expenditures.