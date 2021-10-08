When: Quarryville Borough Council meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: Borough Council dealt with several police-related matters including extending the agreement with East Drumore township for policing of the shopping center and adjacent bank property which lie just outside the borough limits.

Background: The agreement has been in place for years with no increase in the $10,000 annual fee to the township. Not only have costs increased over the years, but the rate of police calls has increased as well.

Why it’s important: In 2015, the Quarryville Police Department responded to 24 calls at the shopping center, but this past year saw 104 calls for service in addition to regular patrols.

The cost: The new rate the borough is requesting in its contract is $18,000 with $1,500 increases anticipated over the next three years.

New police chief: After an executive session, council members voted their intent to hire officer Richard Beighley as police chief, pending final appointment in November. Current Chief Clark Bearinger is leaving in January in anticipation of his election to Magisterial District Judge in the region near his East Cocalico Township home.

Police administration: Council voted to purchase Lexipol police policy software at a cost of $18,245 for the first year plus $1,004 for officer training. Future costs at this time are $4,200 per year. The department’s current policies are not up to date with the state constitution policies. This software covers 170 policies and notifies the department of changes as new case law requires updates.

Quotable: “Policing has changed exponentially over recent years,” Chief Bearinger said. “It’s very important. It is a good program, and we really cannot do without it.”

Other happenings: Smith Middle School student Aidan Rice was sworn in as Junior Council person for the meeting. Rice had interviewed councilman Brian Braightmeyer as part of a school project.

Trick-or-treat: The borough voted to adopt the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Council policy of trick-or-treat night to be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29. The vote to adopt the policy was approved on a 5-1 vote, with council member Susan Noel opposed.

— Marcella Peyre-Ferry, For LNP | LancasterOnline