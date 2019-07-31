Ahead of this week’s Democratic presidential debates, Lancaster County residents have already started putting money behind candidates for the 2020 election.

In Lancaster County, approximately 70 people have donated to a Democratic candidate and 105 toward President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. The donations were made from October 2018 through the end of June 2019, according to Federal Election Commission filings in each of the county’s ZIP codes. The giving amounts to $34,707 toward Trump and $20,358 going to a Democratic candidate.

Of the Democratic candidates, Pete Buttigieg received the most individual contributors with 12 people donating, to raise $2,651. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has raised the most money of the Democratic candidates with $4,559 raised in the county thus far, but only nine people contributed those dollars.

JoAnn Hentz, the chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, said people are still deciding which candidate they favor of the more than 20 Democratic candidates.

“They’re listening, they want to know what the candidates have to say,” Hentz said.

Hentz wants people to learn about the candidates, but “be focused now on 2020 when we get there,” she said, because there are several local Democratic candidates that need to be elected in this November’s election.

She noted the Lancaster County district attorney race, municipal elections and school board candidates as top priorities for the local Democratic party.

Hentz added that she believes once people in Lancaster County decide who they will support, they often will also support them financially so the number of contributions should increase.

Kirk Radanovic, the Republican Committee of Lancaster County chairman, said the number of contributions to Trump’s reelection campaign shows his support in the county.

“It shows his popularity, that what he’s done with the economy is nothing short of incredible and that a lot of people are excited about his reelection,” he said.

The Trump campaign has already been engaging with the county, hosting trainings for people who want to get involved in the campaign, Radanovic added.

Several people contacted by LNP who contributed to Trump did not respond to messages or declined comment.

Eliot Stone, of Manheim Township and member of Lancaster Stands Up, was the first person in the county to contribute to Warren’s campaign.

“I just like her positions on the economy and… taking a look at some of the basic assumptions on who it should work for and who it shouldn't work for,” Stone said. Stone also contributed to Sanders’s campaign.

Some people, like actress Susan Sarandon, made contributions corresponding to a Lancaster County ZIP code. In Sarandon’s case, her foundation’s mailing address is located in Manheim Township. The actress does not live in the county. Sarandon donated $2,800 to Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign and $500 to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

The first panel of Democratic candidates will debate on Tuesday night on CNN, with the rest of the candidates who qualified for the debate to take the stage on Wednesday night.