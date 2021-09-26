Pennsylvania’s statewide archery deer season opens Saturday, Oct. 2.

Could this be the biggest year ever for bowhunting in the Keystone State?

In 2020, the Pennsylvania Game Commission sold the most archery licenses ever – 373,700. That number includes both Pennsylvania residents and nonresidents.

But it likely doesn’t count all the bowhunters that headed afield last fall, since junior and senior lifetime combination license holders also are allowed to bowhunt. But they don’t need archery licenses.

The number of archery licenses sold last year was nine percent more than the number sold in 2019 and 29 percent more than the 289,414 sold a decade earlier in 2010.

Will this year’s number exceed last year’s?

The growth in archery hunting in Pennsylvania bucks the trend of hunting in general over the past decade.

In 2010, Pennsylvania licensed 925,029 total hunters. Last year, the state licensed 887,221.

What we’re likely seeing is more deer hunters becoming both archery hunters and gun hunters, rather than sticking to one or the other, which was common in the past.

And that’s probably due in large part to the increased popularity of crossbows. Compared to compound bows and traditional bows, crossbows are much easier to operate and to become proficient with.

Not surprisingly, while crossbows only accounted for a small portion of the overall archery deer harvest back before they were allowed for use by any licensed bowhunter, crossbows accounted for 67 percent of Pennsylvania’s 2020-21 archery kill.

Last year, bowhunters took 160,480 deer, including 80,130 bucks. Of that total kill, about 107,000 deer were shot with crossbows.

Here in Lancaster County, there are two sets of archery season dates many bowhunters follow.

First, there’s the statewide archery deer season which runs Oct. 2-Nov. 19. That’s the season that applies to Wildlife Management Unit 5B, which covers nearly all of Lancaster County.

Thanks to an addition to the hunting calendar last year, that season now runs a week longer than it did for decades.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission last year tacked on an extra six days of hunting – including a Sunday – to the end of the state’s long-standing six-week fall bowhunt.

And with bucks in the middle of the rut at that time, there’s some prime hunting in that additional week.

With many local bowhunters heading to neighboring Chester and Berks counties to chase deer, we also pay attention to the fall season set for WMU 5C. That season runs even longer, from Sept. 18-Nov. 26, and includes two Sundays – Nov. 14 and 21.

(There are actually two tiny slivers of WMU 5C in Lancaster County. One is the easternmost corner of Lancaster County, east of Route 10 in Caernarvon Township. The other is north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and east of Route 222 in Brecknock Township.)

With gun season scheduled for Nov. 27-Dec. 11, WMU 5C bowhunters get to chase deer uninterrupted through the fall rutting period.

If you like to bowhunt for deer in parts of Pennsylvania where there are good numbers of black bears, you’ve got ample opportunity to double up this year.

The archery bear season in most of the state this year runs from Oct. 16-Nov. 6 – all of which overlaps the archery deer season.

DOE TAG UPDATE

As we prepare for the first statewide deer hunting season of the year, there still are doe tags available.

As of Thursday, WMUs 2A, 2B, 2C, 2E, 4A, 5A, 5C and 5D all still had tags remaining for sale.

Remember, new this year is the statewide, personal limit of six antlerless licenses per hunter, up from the previous three across all but three WMUs. And hunters can replace any of those six tags as they fill them until there are no more tags left.

Two weeks ago, I asked on this page and on a closed Facebook hunting group what hunters think of the new doe-tag system. Most who replied expressed displeasure with it.

With the increase in the tag allowance, there was a rush on county treasurers’ offices across the state – including Lancaster’s – by hunters looking to buy up more tags the first day they went on sale over the counter Sept. 13.

WMU 5B had several hundred tags available, which sold out in under four hours. Undoubtedly, there are some local hunters out there holding six WMU 5B doe tags, which has never before been allowed.

“I am a 78-year-old lifetime PA deer hunter and I believe the new doe tag system is absolutely ridiculous,” Berk Winters wrote via email.

“There is no need whatsoever for a hunter to possess six doe licenses at any one time.”

Another hunter wrote on the Facebook page, “I think it should be a two-tag limit.”

“This is just a way for the Game Commission to make money,” a hunter wrote in an unsigned email.

Andy Brooks of West Earl Township wrote that he finds Pennsylvania’s doe-tag system, which requires applications to be mailed in or for hunters to go to a treasurer’s office – which he did - to be “a mess.”

“Basically, I took a half day off work to do something that could have taken 5 minutes online like in other states,” Brooks wrote.

Even Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin expressed displeasure at having to dedicate employees’ time to the rush on the sale of leftover doe tags, “at the same time we are preparing for the tax claim sales and trying to help homeowners keep their homes.”