East Hempfield Township police

BURGLARY

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A Sony PlayStation 3, Microsoft Xbox and window air conditioners were reported stolen between June 4 and July 7 after someone broke into a storage unit in the 1700 block of Marietta Avenue, police said. Loss estimated at $960.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: A handicap-accessible toilet belonging to Red Rose Sanitation Solutions was destroyed when fireworks were set off inside between July 5-10 at Noel Dorwart Park, 405 Good Dr., police said. Loss estimated at $1,600.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: The driver's side taillight was broken on a parked vehicle overnight July 6-7 in the first block of Duo Drive, police said.

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Jennifer Gant, 43, of Landisville, was charged with with driving under the influence and several traffic violations after a crash July 5 in the 2600 block of Harrisburg Pike, police said.

HARASSMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Christelle Kilian, 38, and Rebecca Kilian, 63, both of Lancaster, were charged with harassment after a domestic dispute July 6 in the first block of Madge Drive, police said.

THEFT

East Hempfield Twp.: Peter Espinal, 24, of Lancaster was charged with retail theft after he was seen on surveillance taking two dog leashes June 13 from That Fish Place, 237 Centerville Road, police said. Loss estimated at $60.

East Hempfield Twp.: Schneider Villier, 21, of Landisville, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after he was seen taking a bicycle July 11 from a residence in the 3000 block of Essex Place and and leaving a stolen bicycle there, police said.

Columbia Borough police

THEFT

COLUMBIA: Kiomara Annette Figueroa, 20, of Columbia, was charged with theft after an incident about 1:10 p.m. July 13 in the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.

Lititz Borough police

DUI

LITITZ: Tami M. Kyros, 58, of Lititz, was charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances and traffic violations after she hit a stop sign June 18 and drove off North Broad Street at Kleine Lane, police said. A witness gave police the car's license and police found Kyros at her home shortly afterward. She provided samples of her blood which tested positive for controlled substances, police said.

Manheim Township police

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANCASTER TWP.: Tangra R. Williams, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with disorderly conduct after she yelled that someone had a gun inside Regal Cinema, 1246 Millersville Pike, and shouted obscenities on July 7, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER TWP.: Heather Lynn Davis, 33, of Manheim, was charged with heroin possession after a disturbance July 11 in the 1700 block Wabank Road, police said.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: James Scott Kise, 56, of Elizabethtown, was charged with theft after he was found taking items from a parked car July 11 in the 1300 block Glen Moore Circle, police said.

State police

DUI

LANCASTER CITY: Donald Paul Palmer, 50, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped him for weaving in and out of his lane on June 20, police said.

STRANGULATION

PROVIDENCE TWP: Donald Angelo Burkey, 27, of New Providence, was charged with strangulation and other charges after police responded to a domestic dispute on Lancaster Pike on July 13 at 4:05 a.m., police said.