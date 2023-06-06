Jeana Linzy has owned Red Run Campground with her husband for about seven years.

She said the camp is often full on holiday weekends, where guests renting one of the 140 campsites have access to a pool and a recreation hall. But for every person who pays to camp, Linzy has to charge an admissions tax of 2% imposed by Brecknock Township in 2020.

“We can’t increase our prices more because we had to put this tax on,” Linzy said. “We’ve just had to make our overall experience more expensive without making any more profit, you know, so it’s just really hurting the consumer.”

Linzy said she’s “not really even positive what this money’s going for.”

A state law from 1965 allows municipalities to tax “sales of admission to places of amusement,” including private campgrounds, which can be family or corporate owned. Government-owned campgrounds are considered public.

Five other campgrounds in Lancaster are subject to Brecknock’s tax, including Sill’s Family Campground. Private campgrounds in other municipalities aren’t subject to similar taxes.

A bill proposed by state Rep. David Zimmerman, R-East Earl, would amend that law, blocking municipalities from imposing admission taxes on privately owned campgrounds. It was referred to the House Local Government committee on June 2.

“It’s a tax that's being levied that was never intended in the original bill,” Zimmerman said. “Also, out of fairness, some municipalities are taxing these campgrounds while others are not.”

Jerry Long, a supervisor with Brecknock, said the tax was “forced onto campgrounds” in 2020 to help make up revenue lost from the closing of a golf course. The township earns about $50,000 annually from the tax, which Long said is spent on the township’s public park.

He worries that if the campground tax is eliminated, real estate taxes could be raised to fund the park.

The need to make up tax revenue lost during the pandemic may explain why some municipalities are looking to tax campgrounds, according to Jason Vaughan, executive director of the Campground Owners Association. His organization has about 220 members, 25 in Lancaster County.

“Even though the (law) is 40 or 50 years old, it hasn’t been applied to campgrounds until very recently,” Vaughan said. “It’s something that certainly could deter families with tight budgets, of course, to be able to experience that.”

Vaughan said the law was first introduced during a time where few private campgrounds existed and is something that Pennsylvania’s neighboring states do not charge.

“So there’s that whole thing with that competition too, you know, trying to encourage people to camp in Pennsylvania,” he said.

Zimmerman said a companion bill in the Senate is planned by Sen. Chris Gebhard, R-Lebanon County.