Democratic county commissioner candidate Alice Yoder raised nearly $65,000 in the first four months of 2023, significantly more than the two other Democrats running in the May 16 primary.

Yoder, the executive director of community health for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, reported contributions from more than 230 individual donors, including $1,000 from state Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El’s campaign committee and $500 from state Rep. Mike Sturla. She also reported in-kind contributions of almost $4,000.

Yoder reported about $23,000 cash on hand as of May 1.

That’s about as much as Janet Diaz reported in cash on hand. The Lancaster city council member raised just $1,250 in the first months of 2023. But she carried over more than $30,000 from her campaign committee, which last year was used to fund her unsuccessful challenge to Smith-Wade-El in the 49th House District Democratic primary.

Diaz also reported a $5,000 in-kind contribution from Mega Allentown, a Spanish-language radio company. The contribution is described as a “radio ad” on Diaz’s disclosure form, which attributes the donation specifically to Victor Martinez, Mega Allentown’s owner who is running for Lehigh County commissioner in next week’s primary.

Bob Hollister, the third Democrat running in the commissioner primary, raised nearly $30,000 in the first four months of the year. That amount included nearly $2,000 transferred from the committee he set up to fund his unsuccessful race for Congress last year.

He also received $500 from Sturla, and $600 from county Commissioner John Trescot.

Hollister, who retired early last year as superintendent of Elanco Schools, had about $10,000 cash-on-hand as of May 1, and reported $11,000 in debt payable to himself for printing and mailing campaign materials.

Incumbent commissioners

The two Democrats with the most votes in next Tuesday’s primary will appear on the fall ballot alongside the incumbent Republican commissioners, Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, who are uncontested in their own party’s primary.

D’Agostino raised little in the first four months of 2023, but already had $25,000 on hand at the beginning of the year. He made a number of contributions to other Republican primary candidates, including $1,250 to clerk of courts candidate Nicky Woods, $1,000 each to court of common pleas candidates Todd Brown and Christina Parsons, and $500 to common pleas candidate Sean McLaughlin.

Commissioner Josh Parsons reported raising $36,400 in the first four months of 2023, and his campaign committee carried over nearly $22,000 from last year.

Parsons, like D’Agostino, gave $1,250 to Woods’ campaign for clerk of courts, and he donated $5,000 to his wife’s campaign for the court of common pleas, and $500 each to the other two endorsed Republican candidates for the court, Brown and McLaughlin.

Parsons reported just over $40,000 cash on hand as of May 1, more than double D’Agostino, who had about $17,500 of May 1. Both have regularly sent five-figure checks to the Republican Committee of Lancaster County and can expect to benefit from the party’s organizing firepower and spending to promote the full GOP slate on the fall ballot.