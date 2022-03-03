Gov. Tom Wolf visited Lancaster city on Thursday to stump for his proposal to use $1.7 billion of one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds to aid small businesses, help health care organizations recruit caregivers, support a property tax rebate program and pay for conservation projects.

But he’ll need the Legislature to agree, and he came to Lancaster to help send a message to lawmakers: Don’t let this money sit.

Wolf spoke to the press from Nicole Taylor Boutique, a retail store on North Queen Street, to stress the urgency for action, as state, county and local governments have until the end of 2024 to spend their federal COVID-19 recovery dollars or return unspent funds to the U.S. Treasury.

As part of the 2021-22 state budget, lawmakers last year put away $2.5 billion of the $7.3 billion it received in federal stimulus dollars into the state’s rainy day fund, a step they said would help offset future budget deficits. But Wolf said it’s time to put that money to work, as the state is currently sitting on $8.8 billion in unspent money, split between the rainy day fund and current surplus tax revenues.

Mayor Danene Sorace, who appeared with Wolf along with state Rep. Mike Sturla, echoed the need to spend the surplus funds now.

“They’re sitting there… and they need to be spent,” Sorace said. “We don’t want to send them back.”

Wolf wants to use $225 million of the unspent federal relief funds on reviving the state’s small business assistance program. Eligible businesses could apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

Wolf said Thursday small businesses continue to need help recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The federal government has said, ‘You don't’ have to give it back to us until 2024,’ but I think we need it now,” Wolf added.

Nicole Vasquez, the boutique owner who received a $20,000 small business grant early in the COVID-19 pandemic, said that money helped offset losses and expand the store’s staff from two people to six. Now, she’s worried about rising costs.

“Prices on everything are going up, that’s hard for us to maintain,” Vasquez said. “This money would definitely help us.”

Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, was not at Wolf’s event on Thursday, but he said the state should hold off on spending federal stimulus dollars until “our finances continue to grow in the right direction.”

Martin, who represents the southern half of the county including Lancaster city, said he’d need to be sure Wolf’s proposal amounted to one-time expenses.

One example Martin said he’d favor would be using some of the remaining federal COVID aid to help address the state’s commitments to the Chesapeake Bay clean-up effort, which would cost approximately $250 million.

During his Lancaster visit, Wolf said his spending proposals are a “starting point” for discussions with the GOP-controlled Legislature. The two sides are not actively negotiating this at this time, he added.

“I’m open to conversation about how you want to spend it, but let’s just say their one option is to do nothing” Wolf said. “That should be off the table. We should do something.”